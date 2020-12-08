Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,987,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $280.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,540 shares of company stock valued at $35,425,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

