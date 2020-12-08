Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLXT. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

