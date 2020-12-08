Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLXT. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit