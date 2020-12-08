Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.35 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGI. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

OGI stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.08. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

