Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $5,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

