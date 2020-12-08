Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

CELTF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

