Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX) (CLW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 12th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX) (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider David Harrison bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,008.28 ($20,005.91).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

