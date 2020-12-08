Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $233,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 142.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 180,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 160.33% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

