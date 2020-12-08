Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

