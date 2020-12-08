Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
