Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

