Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $92.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,202 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,265. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

