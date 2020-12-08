Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

