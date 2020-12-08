Comparing Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million 2.18 -$18.28 million ($1.23) -2.91 Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 97.23 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -50.17

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acceleron Pharma 1 1 10 1 2.85

Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $126.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07% Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11%

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. In addition, it has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.