Comparing Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) & Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.44 $5.61 million N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 12.07% 7.51% 0.61%

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 16 full service locations, two limited service branches, and three residential mortgage loan production office. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

