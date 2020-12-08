Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Conagra Brands worth $102,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 217.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 91,513 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

