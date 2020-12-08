Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

