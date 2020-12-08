Contrasting Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.21 $78.00 million $0.53 26.13 Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.54 $8.33 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spirent Communications and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 2 1 0 0 1.33 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 13.03% 10.44% 5.16%

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Nuvera Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; Web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage, as well as email services; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; and directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2018, the company served 26,940 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and 1 IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 12,288 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

