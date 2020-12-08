CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

