Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.