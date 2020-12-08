Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

