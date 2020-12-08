Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.13–0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.01. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.39.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

