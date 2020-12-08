Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

