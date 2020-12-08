Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.39.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

