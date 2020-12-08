Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.01. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.39.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

