Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

