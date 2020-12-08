Credit Suisse Group Upgrades OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

