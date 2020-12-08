Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Receives C$2.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.