Critical Analysis: Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) & Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rockford alerts:

Rockford has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockford and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockford and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sonos has a consensus target price of $19.36, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Rockford.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockford and Sonos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonos $1.26 billion 1.95 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -434.80

Rockford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonos beats Rockford on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.