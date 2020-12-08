Critical Comparison: Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) vs. Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Notis Global and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notis Global N/A N/A N/A Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Notis Global and Tecogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Notis Global has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Notis Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Notis Global and Tecogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notis Global $490,000.00 0.02 -$117.31 million N/A N/A Tecogen $33.43 million 1.07 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -20.64

Tecogen has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Summary

Tecogen beats Notis Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc., provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

