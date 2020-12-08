Critical Survey: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) versus Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Core Laboratories has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Laboratories and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 0 11 3 0 2.21 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $22.26, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $668.21 million 1.73 $101.98 million $1.79 14.55 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

