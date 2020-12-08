CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $170.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -355.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $172.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $1,604,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $2,036,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,768 shares of company stock worth $134,352,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

