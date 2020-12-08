Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.