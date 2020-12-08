Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $335,058. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

