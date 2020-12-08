Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Cytokinetics worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,450 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

