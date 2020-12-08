DA Davidson Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $38.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,650,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,062,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 64.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

