DA Davidson Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $38.00

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,650,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,062,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 64.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit