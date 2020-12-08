Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 73,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

