Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $812.40 million, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

