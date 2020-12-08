DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $235.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

