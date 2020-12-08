DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Pritchard Capital

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Pritchard Capital from $257.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

