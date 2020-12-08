DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $275.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

