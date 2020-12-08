DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $276.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $261.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

