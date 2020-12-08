Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $7,617,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 346.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 104,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,807.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

