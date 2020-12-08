Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

DOMO opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

