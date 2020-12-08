Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:DCI opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

