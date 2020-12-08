Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

