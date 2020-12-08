Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,088.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

