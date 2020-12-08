Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 24,593 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

