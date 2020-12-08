Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

