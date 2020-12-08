Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.26 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equifax by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

NYSE EFX opened at $170.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

