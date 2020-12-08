Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

