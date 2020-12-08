Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 6,599 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 619.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $422.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.69. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $437.35. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,216,525. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

